Plane with 8 aboard crashes off North Carolina; 1 body found

The Coast Guard says eight people were aboard the single-engine Pilatus plane. Coast Guard boat crews and a helicopter aircrew searched the area.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — UPDATE: Officials in North Carolina say crews were searching debris fields in the Atlantic Ocean after a small plane carrying eight people crashed off the Outer Banks.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told reporters Monday afternoon that one body has been located and identified.

He declined to release that person’s name or details about the other people who were on board out of respect for their families.

Buck said there was “no indication that anyone survived the crash.” Search crews are still looking for the main body of the plane.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew J. Baer told reporters that multiple vessels from various agencies are continuing the search.