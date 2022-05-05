Boeing announced it will move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to its Arlington, Virginia campus just outside Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO — Boeing Co., a leading defense contractor and one of the world's two dominant manufacturers of airline planes, announced Thursday it will move its headquarters from Chicago to its Arlington, Virginia campus just outside Washington, D.C.

The decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Boeing announced it also plans to develop “a research & technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.”

"We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

The company said it will “maintain a significant presence” at the Chicago location and in the surrounding region.

A move to Arlington puts Boeing executives close to officials for their key customer, the Pentagon, and the Federal Aviation Administration, which certifies Boeing passenger planes.

Boeing's roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2001 after an unusually public search that also considered Dallas and Denver.

Boeing had 142,000 employees at the end of 2021, including 12% based outside the United States, according to a regulatory filing. The filing did not say how many work in Chicago.

“They won’t get pushback since their Chicago workforce and industry presence is minimal,” said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with consultant AeroDynamic Advisory. “Since D.C. is home to their biggest single customer, it makes some sense, but it’s a much less impressive move than going back to Seattle.”

The move marks a win for Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned last year in part on a promise to bring new jobs to the state.

Youngkin, who retired in 2020 as co-CEO of private equity giant the Carlyle Group, was personally involved in discussions about the move and had a prior business relationship with Calhoun, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Before the announcement, Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said he had not been advised of the move but if it came to fruition it would be “one hell of a catch” for Virginia.

“We’re lucky to get them,” he said.

Suzanne Clark, spokeswoman for the state’s economic development agency, said that for “competitive reasons and to protect confidential company information,” the agency cannot comment on current or potential economic development prospects.

Kelly Rindfusz, director of communications for Arlington Economic Development, also declined to comment.