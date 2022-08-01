Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found in a backyard in a North Carolina town.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The co-pilot of a small cargo plane died Friday after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.

News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He did not have a parachute.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport Friday afternoon after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear. He was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was the only person on board the turboprop aircraft when it landed.