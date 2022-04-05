UNC Professor Jim Kitchen was one of just six crew members to board the Blue Origin rocket on March 31.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Professor Jim Kitchen travels all around the world. He’s been to 193 countries, but now he can say he’s truly seen it all.

“It was emotional having traveled 193 countries having seen that planet of ours from the vantage of space was very emotional,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen successfully flew to outer space and back on March 31, fulfilling a dream he had since he was a little boy. He was one of just six crew members to board the Blue Origin rocket.

“They lit that candle and we were off,” Kitchen said. “The best thing that I can say to approximate what that felt like, it’s like being in an electric car. It was an instant spark; instant acceleration and my face was like oh gosh!”

Kitchen said the acceleration lasted about two and half minutes as the group traveled through the atmosphere at 2,300 miles per hour.

“We get there, and it was like time stood still,” Kitchen said. “I’m looking out the window not fully comprehending what I’m seeing. It’s a large window, the bottom quarter is the curvature of the Earth. The blue planet, the little wisp of the atmosphere, and then the rest of it is the black universe.”

Kitchen said the flight to space and back to Earth only lasted a few minutes. He left the space capsule holding a banner that said 194.

“I’ve been to 193 countries; Space was a final frontier for me, so I called it 194,” Kitchen said. “For me, I brought the banner because it was a testimony that anything is possible. I had kept the dream alive of going to space for 50 plus years.”

He hopes this experience inspires his students to never be afraid to shoot for the stars.