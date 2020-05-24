Live blog | Counting down to historic SpaceX, NASA launch, will Florida weather cooperate?

NASA astronauts have not launched to space from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years. Watch the historic launch live here at 4:33 p.m., Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — History will be made Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. It will be the first time that Americans will be launched into space from U.S. soil since July 2011. That's when the Space Shuttle program ended. For the last nine years, Astronauts have had to hitch a ride with the Russians.

It will also be the first time that a private venture will take humans into Earth's orbit. Only the governments of the U.S., Russia and China have done it before now.

The planned launch will open one more door toward eventually making space accessible to civilians.

For NASA, it's a significant step toward the Artemis program which will return humans to the Moon in the next few years and, finally, to Mars.

Launch Weather

Every single little thing has to go right when you're launching a massive rocket into space, including the weather.

Moisture continues to increase into south and central Florida as the week progresses, while the state needs the rainfall, the weather could be better for the launch. Clouds will be around with breaks of sun, a solid east/southeast breeze and some showers are in the forecast for launch day. Even a few thunderstorms are possible with temperatures in the 80s.

It's why the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron is predicting a 40% chance of favorable weather conditions - with the primary concern being precipitation and thick/dense cloud coverage during flight.

It would be easier to plan the launch around the weather, sure, since it plays such a critical role. However, launches like this are planned around a specific window of time in the Earth's orbit around the sun, it's rotation, and the position of the International Space Station as it orbits Earth. Believe it or not, astronomy is much more exact than meteorology, so launch dates can be planned months, if not years in advance.

What is SpaceX?

Space X is short for Space Exploration Technologies. It was founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2002. Unlike the government-run NASA, SpaceX is a private company.

What is purpose of the mission?

It's called the Demo-2 mission. It's the final flight test for Space X to determine the full operational capabilities of its spacecraft, to successfully send humans into space and to dock with the International Space Station.

What is the spacecraft?

The rocket used on this mission is called the Falcon 9. The astronauts will be riding in the Crew Dragon capsule atop the rocket.

The Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket. What makes it unique is that the first stage is capable of returning to Earth and landing vertically. This allows it to be used again for future flights.

The Crew Dragon for this mission is designed to spend up to 110 days in space. The operational version will be capable of 210 days in orbit.

Who are the astronauts?

While its SpaceX that's running the mission, NASA is providing the astronauts.

Robert L. Behnken is the joint operations commander for the mission. He was a colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He is a veteran of two space shuttle flights, having spent more than 29 days in space.

Douglas Hurley will be the spacecraft commander. He was a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is also a space veteran. He piloted the space shuttle twice, including the program's final mission.

What time is liftoff?

4:33 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 27

What happens after liftoff?