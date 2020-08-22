Last weekend, a slightly larger asteroid barely missed Earth. "We didn't see it coming," a scientist said.

Just a day before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, an asteroid designated as 2018 VP1 is expected to zoom right on by Earth, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

However, there is no need to panic. NASA orbital models have the asteroid passing by Earth no closer than about 3,090 miles. At about 6-13 feet in diameter, it's not the biggest asteroid in the world -- or galaxy. And if it were to enter our atmosphere, it would likely complete disintegrate.

That's probably what would have happened last weekend if an asteroid about the size of an SUV actually hit our planet. Instead, it broke a record for the closest flyby to Earth -- only 1,830 miles.

"The asteroid approached undetected from the direction of the sun," Paul Chodas, the director of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, told the BBC.

"We didn't see it coming," he said.

Earthlings at least have a heads up about the one nearing Earth before votes are counted for incumbent President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. The chance of it making a direct impact is just 0.41 percent, according to a CNN report.

Twenty-twenty rolls onward.

