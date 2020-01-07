x
Astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries

The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the space station's life.
NASA and its international partners completed assembly of the International Space Station in the fall of 2011.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts are performing their second spacewalk in under a week to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. 

Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out Wednesday to tackle the cumbersome job. 

NASA plans to send the astronauts out twice more in July to complete the battery swap-outs that began in 2017. 

The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the space station's life. 

Before floating out, Cassidy attached a spare mirror to his sleeve to replace one that came off and floated away during Friday's spacewalk.

