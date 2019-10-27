NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a special day out of the year: the sun, moon, and earth are aligned.

On a gloomy Sunday at the Hague in Norfolk, people were out and about measuring the high tide.

If you live in Hampton Roads or any flood-prone area, you know the familiar sight of a flooded road.

That’s why Dave Mayfield, the founder of Catch the King, created the data-driven project.

"I predict that twenty to thirty years from now, it’ll be routine when you get up in the morning, just like you ask about the weather, you’re gonna check water on the streets. 'Where are the trouble spots today? How am I gonna be able to get to work today?'" said Mayfield.

During the annual event, volunteers from all across Hampton Roads went out to measure the King Tide using a GPS-encoded smartphone app, Sea Level Rise.

The goal? To help scientists predict the future of flooding and give us a better understanding of what to expect in the years to come.

“We’re not gonna promise that all the data collected is going to stop the flooding, that’s not gonna happen,” said Mayfield.

“But the better understanding we have, the better we’ll be able to deal with it.”

Catch the King has grown exponentially since Mayfield first started the project three years ago, and the world is watching.

The project holds a Guinness World Record for the largest environmental survey.

Young people like Jin Beckner and her classmates are on board.

She was one of nearly 1,500 people to volunteer for the project over the last three years.

“It’s pretty fun, cause you get to get down and dirty and step in some water and map some points,” said Beckner.

She dropped one data bread crumb at a time with the hope of planning for a better future.

