Chesapeake Bay's dead zone is smallest it's been in years

SALISBURY, Md. — Researchers say that the Chesapeake Bay’s infamous dead zone is the smallest it’s been in years.

The so-called dead zone is an area where oxygen levels are so low that aquatic life dies. The area is caused by pollution, often from runoff from farms and cities in the bay’s watershed.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Wednesday that the dead zone is smaller in both the Maryland and Virginia sides of the Chesapeake.