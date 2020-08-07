Chesapeake Bay Foundation: 38% decline in sea grass between 2018-2019

Beth McGee, the organization's director of science and agricultural policy, said sea grasses were important because they can "act as a 'Tums'" for the bay.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation published the results of a 2019 study on sea grasses in the bay. The results? Not great.

A release from the foundation said sea grasses in the area had declined by 38% between 2018 and 2019.

