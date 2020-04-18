Chesapeake Bay Foundation classes take new shape

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Right around this time of year, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation would be taking groups of students out on the water for exploration and education. Unfortunately, there's not much room for social distancing on a boat, so they're getting creative.
"Learn Outside, Learn at Home" is the new initiative from the foundation, as they seek new ways to connect burgeoning minds with nature.
The program includes a number of online videos filmed by instructors throughout the watershed, as well as interactive scavenger hunts and activities.
"We're challenging ourselves to do something a little bit differently. We're all about learning outside, we're all about experience with the students, and to think about how we can turn that around and do something a little bit different, and utilize technology to help spread the word," said Foundation Vice President of Education Todd Ackerman.