Chesapeake Bay Foundation classes take new shape

The coronavirus may have cancelled the usual student Bay explorations, but that doesn't mean the exploration ends there.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Right around this time of year, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation would be taking groups of students out on the water for exploration and education. Unfortunately, there's not much room for social distancing on a boat, so they're getting creative.

"Learn Outside, Learn at Home" is the new initiative from the foundation, as they seek new ways to connect burgeoning minds with nature.

The program includes a number of online videos filmed by instructors throughout the watershed, as well as interactive scavenger hunts and activities.