Chesapeake Bay Foundation chooses new president and CEO

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has announced a new president and chief executive officer.

The foundation's Board of Trustees announced Monday that Hilary Harp Falk will start as the foundation’s new chief on Jan. 3.

Falk has served as the National Wildlife Federation’s chief program officer. Falk, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland, will replace William Baker, who has been president and CEO of the foundation since 1981 and is retiring.