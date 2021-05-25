'Clean the Bay Day,' a week-long effort this year

Efforts are being made to keep the 33-year tradition alive by cleaning or planting wherever you can.

NORFOLK, Va. — The pandemic has been an adjustment for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

But efforts to keep our waterways clean are picking up.

Crews are planting more oysters, and they're on the heels of a solid legislative session for agriculture and wastewater improvements.

One of the most important efforts comes next week.

It’s the annual Clean the Bay Day.

The Foundation’s lead scientist Chris Moore hopes warmer weather and a year of being cooped up will help get more people out on the waterways cleaning up.

"Hopefully develop a greater affinity for them and want to protect more and more in the future,” said Moore.

This year, instead of a one-day event in specific areas, Clean the Bay Day will be a week-long effort, and you can do it anywhere.

It starts Monday, May 31, and runs through Saturday, June 5.

You can do as much or as little as you want, but the Foundation still wants you to register so they can keep track of all the great work to improve our environment.

They also have a map of popular clean-up sites if you’d rather go about it the classic way.