13News Now Vault: Before the Paris Agreement, there was the Kyoto Protocol

On this day, 25 years ago, delegates from more than 150 countries met in Japan to devise a plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

NORFOLK, Va. — Twenty-five years ago, the front page of a newspaper in Kyoto, Japan read “U.S. ready to compromise.”

It was one of the biggest moments in the global fight against climate change.

Back in that December of 1997, delegates from more than 150 countries, including the United States, met in Kyoto to devise a plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The idea that these gases were destroying the planet, and that we were causing it, was still a relatively new concept to the public.

In the U.S., the political division over global warming was widening, but with Democrat Bill Clinton in the Oval Office, the country was poised to join the global agreement known as the "Kyoto Protocol."

“The agreement is environmentally strong and economically sound,” said Clinton in 1997.

It was the first time countries had agreed to legally-mandated changes to reducing emissions. But the U.S. never ratified it, mainly because it targeted a small number of countries, and opponents argued the regulations would crush our economy.

The Kyoto Protocol paved the way for The Paris Agreement, which was adopted in 2015. Unlike Kyoto, The Paris Agreement didn’t involve new legal obligations, and it included commitments from all major countries to mitigate climate change.

Today, while movement on environmental issues is common, we’re still not seeing the effects of any action.