Coastal Edge's new eco-friendly t-shirts will help fund the 'Blue Water Task Force' keep our ocean clean

The t-shirt is made out of recycled plastic bottles and will be available at the Coastal Edge store and online.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The "Blue Water Task Force" is part of a non-profit environmental organization known as the Surfrider Foundation. The non-profit works to protect and preserve the world's oceans, waves, and beaches.

The "task force" program specifically tests the water in our ocean and the Virginia Aquarium then analyzes the samples.

As part of the "task" mission, a group of volunteers go out to the beach every other Sunday and collect ocean water samples. Currently, there are 11 sample sites, three of which are sponsored by local surf shop, Coastal Edge.

"We have three sites we are representing. Croatan where we have our surf camps, First Street where we do the 'Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship' and 21st Street," said President of Coastal Edge, Dee Nachnani.

Coastal Edge has partnered with a local artist and t-shirt maker to create a shirt where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the task program.