x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

environment

Coronavirus outbreak triggers drop in climate-changing emissions

A new Energy Information Administration report projects Americans will burn off 7.5% less climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions this year.
Credit: bestdesigns
(Photo: NASA)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will preside over one of America's sharpest drops in climate-changing emissions despite mocking the idea of climate change himself. 

A new Energy Information Administration report projects Americans will burn off 7.5% less climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions this year. 

That's as the coronavirus hacks away at the U.S. economy and disrupts travel and business. 

RELATED: Stocks drop as coronavirus crunches the job market, economy

Americans recorded almost as big a drop in emissions after the 2008 recession. 

Climate scientists say climate-damaging fossil fuel use typically picks up when economies rebound.

RELATED: Experts predict busier-than-average hurricane season

RELATED: Stocks open higher on Wall Street; markets remain unsettled

RELATED: US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak