Staffing issues hamper Defense Department's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, report says

The Department of Defense uses three times as much energy as all other federal agencies combined, according to a new GAO report.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense needs to hire more people to help get a handle on greenhouse gas emissions: that's from a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in 2021 requiring federal agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water use, and waste.

In its report, the GAO said the DOD may not have enough staff with the necessary skills to effectively implement this executive order. As a result, the DOD reportedly uses three times as much energy as all other federal agencies combined.