EPA seeks public input on cleanup plan for toxic waste site in Portsmouth

In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared a former iron and metal processing site in Portsmouth a "Superfund" site.

That means the area contains harmful levels of toxic chemicals, such as lead, radium and PCBs, that aren't safe for people. It also means a plan is needed to address the issue.

Peck Iron and Metal was responsible for handling, shipping and processing metal from businesses, government agencies and the military until it closed in 1999.

Now, the EPA is seeking community input on how they should proceed with cleaning up the site.

“This cleanup plan is long overdue. For 60 years, toxic and radioactive contamination from Peck Iron and Metal has threatened the health of people in Portsmouth and polluted the environment," Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) Attorney Taylor Lilley said in a statement.

"Now is the time to urge the EPA to quickly implement a strong cleanup plan that prioritizes the community’s health and includes public outreach to protect people living nearby."

People who live in Cradock, Prentis Park, Brighton and other nearby neighborhood areas are at a high health risk from being so close to the site, according to the CBF.

In fact, residents in these areas specifically are exposed to nine nearby "Supersites" in total.

The chemicals have reportedly been able to wash into the nearby Paradise Creek during periods of heavy rain, according to the CBF's research. Chemicals have been found in the water, soil and in fish.

The public comment period for the EPA was technically closed in May of 2021 but has now been re-opened.

If you want to make your voice and ideas heard, click here to submit your input or mail it to the following address by Sept. 23, 2022: