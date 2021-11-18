Extra sand coming to a section of beach on Shore Drive

Virginia Beach city leaders said they don't know when the project will begin, but say it's expected to start in early 2022.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A replenishment project meant to protect properties and the quality of life will soon happen in Virginia Beach.

City leaders said crews plan to add about 400,000 cubic yards of sand at Ocean Park. The project was supposed to start in 2020 but was delayed because the estimated costs were above the budget due to industry capacity.

“I think that it’s probably one of the most important projects that kind of been put on the back burner,” said community member Doreen Burger.

Now, it’s expected to start in early 2022.

“Given the amount of people that use our beach, I think it’s very important to replenish it," Burger said.

Leaders with Public Works said they are working alongside the Port of Virginia to receive beach-quality sand.

People who live in the area said improving the shoreline is way overdue. They said the beach keeps getting smaller and smaller.

Community member Tim Solanic said, “When the King Tide was coming in, it was bouncing up the wall right here at the Chesapeake House at 3558 and there was no beach.”

The project includes adding more sand to the dunes and expanding the beach about 100 feet from Rookery Way to an area right before the Lesner Bridge.

Ocean Park Civic League President Danny Murphy believes it will take about six to eight weeks to complete.

“We are very excited about it. We went through this year with our fingers crossed. Obviously, we could have used the widened beach for COVID and distancing but we are excited to see that we are going to get not only a replenishment, but a significant replenishment of sand,” Murphy explained.