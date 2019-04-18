NORFOLK, Va. — All 16 Kroger grocery stores in Hampton Roads will be giving away reusable bags on Earth Day.

The first 75 customers to enter the stores after 9 a.m. on Monday, April 22, will receive a free Zero Hunger Zero Waste reusable bag.

The giveaway is part of Kroger's "Zero Hunger | Zero Waste" initiative, a national effort aimed at ending hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.

Stores will also have coloring sheets and other educational materials on waste for any interested shoppers.

Kroger previously announced it would phase out single-use plastic bags as part of the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment.

