Colonial National Historical Park to close Island Drive periodically for turtle migrations

When Island Drive was built in the 1950s, it separated upland areas from marshes. Five species of turtles need to cross that distance as part of their life cycles.

From late March through early June, the Colonial National Historical Park will close Island Drive periodically to help turtles with their spring migration.

Lauren Gurniewicz, a spokeswoman for the park, said when the road was built in the 1950s, it separated upland areas and marsh ecosystems.

Jamestown Island is home to eight species of turtles, and five of them use those two ecosystems as part of their life span. The turtles may be small, but they can travel a fourth of a mile to find food and mates.

The intermittent road closures will help these turtles safely get where they need to go.