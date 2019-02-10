VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It hasn't rained in more than two weeks. If you add in the hot temperatures, local farmers are feeling the toll of mother nature.

Many of them are worried about their soybean crop.

Robert Vaughan said, “A lot of us farmers joke sometimes and say it would be easier to just go to Las Vegas and put it on black and gamble. You would know instantly if you failed or not. With farming, it’s a long-lasting effect. You don’t know if you failed or if you made a good crop until you harvest it.”

Mother Nature is giving the hardworking farmers a hard time. It hasn’t rained in more than two weeks and the soybean crops may be affected.

“They reached their peak right about the time the drought started," Vaughan explained. "That’s when it needs the water the most and I’m afraid it’s going to affect the yield on the beans.”

He said this could cause a loss of sales.

The weather isn't only impacting the soybeans either.

Vaughan said his newly planted strawberries are watered by an irrigation system. While the lack of rain didn’t affect them, he said the heat is having a small impact on the berries.

“If you don’t have the water right on them, that plant will wilt immediately and once it starts doing that you won’t get them back. They will die,” Vaughan said

He’s doing the best he can with the conditions, and he hopes people support this local business.

“Please just support. Not just me, any of the farmers in this area, support us. We are doing this for y’all,” explained Vaughan

Vaughan said he plans to harvest some of his soybeans next week and he will know soon after that if the weather affected the crop.