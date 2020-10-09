Lawsuit: EPA fails to enforce Chesapeake Bay pollution caps

The litigation stems from an agreement among watershed states to fully implement a pollution-reduction plan for the bay by 2025.

NORFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit argues that the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to ensure that Pennsylvania and New York are doing enough to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay.

The suit was filed Thursday by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation and others. Attorneys general from Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia say they've filed a similar lawsuit.

The litigation stems from an agreement among watershed states to fully implement a pollution-reduction plan for the bay by 2025. The suit says the EPA is allowing Pennsylvania and New York to lag behind.