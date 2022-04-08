North Carolina governor visits Virginia to tour offshore wind project

Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants to see how Dominion's wind turbines work since North Carolina is interested in expanding its own wind energy initiatives.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper crossed state lines Thursday so he could see Dominion Energy's offshore wind project up close.

The wind turbines sit 27 miles off the coast of Virginia. Cooper said he wants to see how they work since North Carolina is interested in expanding its own wind energy initiatives.

The Democratic governor said clean energy is the future, not just when it comes to the environment, but the economy as well.

"We know that the clean energy economy will bring great paying jobs to North Carolina and Virginia," Cooper said. "We also know we need to fight climate change but at the same time, we could be putting money in everyday people's pockets with the great paying jobs that are coming from the clean energy economy."

After his visit to Virginia, the North Carolina governor stopped in Elizabeth City to continue the conversation with a special wind energy task force.