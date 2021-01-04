Norfolk launches tool that visualize flooding around your property

The Flood Risk Learning Center is a new interactive, online tool that helps Norfolk homeowners see how sea-level rise will affect their properties in the future.

NORFOLK, Va. — Understanding the risk of sea-level rise and being able to visualize it are two different things.

For years, we’ve been able to look at aerial maps showing flood zones and areas that are more at-risk. While the maps are useful, they don’t quite sell the imposing threat and the steps some of us need to take right now so we're not in trouble later.

Norfolk’s new Flood Risk Learning Center will help homeowners put things into perspective.

It's a new online tool that visualizes how flooding and sea-level rise will affect your property in the future.

Once you visit the site, you'll start by typing in your home address.

A picture of your property will show up and you’ll be able to move a yellow marker to set where your house touches the ground in the picture.

That's when you get your full flood-risk report.

The report visualizes how high water could rise during a significant, one in a 100-year storm.