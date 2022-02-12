ODU nursing students plant trees to help prevent stormwater runoff in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Almost 100 nursing students from Old Dominion University spent the day planting trees at its Virginia Beach campus.
It comes after ODU and Lynnhaven River NOW received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Students told us it feels good to give back.
"This is good for the students because we're doing something for our community, something for the campus that will have a long-term impact," said Ashley Cooley, who is an ODU senior nursing major. "We get to talk to freshmen, tell them about our experience in the nursing major while helping towards a good cause."
The new trees will help reduce and treat stormwater runoff.