Oyster castles installed to help preserve the shoreline

A Navy environmental program is helping to preserve the shoreline and give a "royal" home for oysters.

NORFOLK, Va. — Creating a new spot for oysters to help preserve the shoreline: an environmental program installed "oyster castles" near the Lafayette River Annex in Norfolk.

Oyster castles are concrete blocks with oyster shells incorporated into it. They're placed in the water along shorelines and mimic oyster reefs, by providing a habitat for oysters and also reduce erosion.

Oysters are filter feeders, which means they eat by pumping water through their gills. They trap particles, chemicals, and other junk which helps clean the water. Though they are small, oysters move multiple gallons of water in a short amount of time.

The oyster castles were put in place Thursday by Navy personnel as well as individuals from the DoD Chesapeake Bay Program.