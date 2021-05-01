Regulators get plan for undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The developers of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline are laying out plans for how they want to go about unwinding their work and restoring disturbed land.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from July 2020.

In a filing with federal regulators made public Tuesday, the pipeline company proposed an approximately 24-month timeline for efforts West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

Progress on the pipeline project ranged from none to essentially complete in some areas.