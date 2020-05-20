x
Report card: Chesapeake Bay health grade drops to C-minus

It was the second year in a row the bay’s health dropped in the report.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A grade for the health of the Chesapeake Bay has dropped from a C to a C-minus in the last year in an annual report. 

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science released its annual report card on the nation's largest estuary Tuesday. For the first time in its 14-year history, the report also scored the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which received a B-minus grade. 

However, the report says all long-term trends for bay health are either steady or positively increasing.

