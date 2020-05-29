Report: NC Chemical plant went uninspected for 8 years

Environmental regulators did not inspect a North Carolina chemical facility for eight years. It was under an agreement to prevent the release of toxic chemicals.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Environmental regulators did not inspect a North Carolina chemical facility for eight years even though it was under a federal agreement to prevent the release of potentially toxic substances known as PFAS.

WRAL reports that the revelation was made in a report released Thursday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general.

The report said that regulators didn’t inspect the plant because they didn’t know the agreement existed.

The report focuses on a Chemours facility in Bladen County, which is near the Cape Fear River.