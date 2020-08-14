Report: Pennsylvania falls behind in Chesapeake Bay cleanup

States in the bay’s watershed are required to cut pollution that comes from sewage treatment plants and runoff from farms and cities.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the health of the nation’s largest estuary is continuing to improve.

But it says Pennsylvania still isn’t doing enough to reduce the amount of pollution that’s flowing into the bay from the state's farms.

The Maryland-based nonprofit released a report on Thursday that assesses the progress of a blueprint that aims to reduce pollution flowing into the Chesapeake by 2025.

