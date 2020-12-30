Restoring longleaf pines, keystone of once vast ecosystems

Landowners, nonprofits and government agencies are working in nine states from VA to TX to bring back longleaf pines.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Three centuries ago, much of what is now the southern United States was covered with fire-dependent savannas anchored by lofty pines.

By the 1900s, less than 3% of America's longleaf pine forests remained.

Logging, clear-cutting for farms and development and fire suppression had all but eliminated the trees and the grasslands beneath were hundreds of plant and animal species flourished.

Now, landowners, nonprofits and government agencies are working in nine coastal states from Virginia to Texas to bring back longleaf pines.