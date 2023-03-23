The science behind how local ecosystem avoided major impact from Chesapeake sewage spill

Engineers with HRSD say there is no timetable yet for the fix to the broken sewer pipe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There is a delicate balance between us and our local environment, meaning any disruptions to that relationship are always watched with a closer eye.

"No one wants two million or 20 gallons of sewage in a river," said Joe Rieger, Deputy Director of Restoration for the Elizabeth River Project.

This week engineers with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District discovered “significant” damage to an underwater sewer pipe beside the locks at Great Bridge in Chesapeake.

Joe Scarano, Chief of Design and Construction for HRSD, told 13News Now the damage includes seven feet of crushed pipe that goes beyond a "band-aid" fix. A major repair is needed to replace the pipe, which he says could take three to four times as long as repairs that are above water because of how much slower the process being underwater is.

In the hours before HRSD shut off the flow through the broken pipe, an estimated 2.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the waters near the Intracoastal Waterway and beside the Southern Branch of the Elizabeth River.

“Could’ve been worse if HRSD didn’t respond so quickly," Rieger said.

The southern branch of the Elizabeth River received a "C" grade for overall health by the ERP in the 2020 State of the River report card.

However, Rieger said the water's health will recover despite the spill.

“The type of bacteria that makes us sick doesn’t live in an environment very long once it's out of our bodies. Because it's organic, and the nature of the bacteria, it’s going to die off," he said.

The bacteria levels across the six test sites around the spill, including the Elizabeth River, are down from the date of the initial spill. Rieger said the wind from the week of the spill prevented backflow from tracking back up into the Elizabeth River.

“You’re going to have these upset systems happen but what’s more important is how we react. HRSD reacted quickly. Two million gallons is a lot, but it could’ve been 7 million, and those effects would be felt still today," Rieger said.

Scarano said there is no timetable for this repair and it's unclear if they’ll need to close the waterway to complete the fix.