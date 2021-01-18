Shenandoah distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges

A Virginia distillery and its owner have been indicted on multiple charges involving illegal dumping of industrial waste.

A Shenandoah County grand jury returned a 115-count indictment last week against Filibuster Distillery LLC and Siddharth Dilawri.

The alleged offenses include discharging industrial waste without a permit into a state water and discharging industrial waste into a publicly owned waste treatment works.