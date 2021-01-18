x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Environment

Shenandoah distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges

A Virginia distillery and its owner have been indicted on multiple charges involving illegal dumping of industrial waste.
Credit: nanthm
dirty water from pipe polluting

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia distillery and its owner have been indicted on multiple charges involving illegal dumping of industrial waste. 

A Shenandoah County grand jury returned a 115-count indictment last week against Filibuster Distillery LLC and Siddharth Dilawri. 

The alleged offenses include discharging industrial waste without a permit into a state water and discharging industrial waste into a publicly owned waste treatment works. 

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a news release that the charges follow a two-year investigation and are the first criminal indictments related to environmental violations brought by his office and the state Department of Environmental Quality. 

Related Articles