Size of pipeline spill again underestimated in N. Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An energy company has again underestimated the amount of gasoline that spilled from a crack in a pipeline running through a North Carolina nature preserve.

The Colonial Pipeline Company issued a statement Friday saying its January estimate of 1.2 million gallons is likely too low.

The company did not provide a new estimate. Back in September the company initially reported the size of the spill at 273,000 gallons.

The spill occurred in August where the pipeline crosses the Oehler Nature Preserve north of Charlotte.

State officials say it’s unacceptable the company still can’t accurately assess the size of the spill.