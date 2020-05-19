Study: World carbon pollution falls 17% during pandemic peak

Tuesday's study found the US had sliced its carbon pollution by one-third during a week in April. And China in February cut its emissions by nearly a fourth.

KENSINGTON, Md. — A new study calculates global carbon emissions declined by 17% at the height of the pandemic shutdown.

Tuesday's study found the US had sliced its carbon pollution by one-third during a week in April. And China in February cut its emissions by nearly a fourth.

Some global emissions levels were the lowest seen since 2006. But daily carbon dioxide levels are increasing again as lockdowns ease.