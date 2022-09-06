Virginia Beach City Council to vote on 5-cent plastic bag tax

The tax would apply to each plastic bag provided to customers in grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores. It would start on Jan. 1, 2023.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a five-cent disposable plastic bag tax, a move advocates say will help reduce pollution.

The tax would apply to each plastic bag provided to customers in grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores. The stores would get to keep one cent of the amount collected as a "retailer discount."

If enacted, it would start on Jan. 1, 2023.

The tax aims to discourage the use of plastic bags, which often end up as pollution in waterways, parks and streets.

The revenue will be used for environmental cleanup, education programs for reducing environmental waste, mitigation of pollution and litter and reusable bags for SNAP and WIC recipients.

The vote was supposed to take place on July 5, but the council deferred to Sept. 6, allowing City Manager Patrick Duhaney to create a report on if the tax is the best way to help the environment.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), one of the leading groups in support of the tax, said plastic bags are harmful to wildlife, clog storm drains and break down into microplastics that people and animals consume.

"In Virginia Beach, our economy and quality of life depend on keeping our beaches and waterways clean," CBF's Lisa Renee Jennings said in a July statement. "By making a simple switch to reusable bags, people would both avoid the fee while making Hampton Roads an even more beautiful place to live."

"With ongoing inflation, sourcing and supply chain challenges, we currently need flexibility in our approach to addressing single-use plastic bags," Melissa Assalone of the Virginia Food Industry Association told council members.