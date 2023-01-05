Virginia Beach ranked as a top winter fishing destination for 2023

Did you know that it's the Striped Bass Capital of the World?

Dedicated watermen know that the cooling temperatures don't have to stop their fishing adventures.

Depending on what you're looking to hook, the winter months can still be good for the catch.

Online blog and resource guide FishingBooker ranked Virginia Beach as 3rd on their "Best Winter Fishing Destinations in 2023."

"Virginia Beach, is a different kettle of fish – quite literally! In case you didn’t know, this city has the honor of being known as the 'Striped Bass Capital of the World.' November marks the start of peak fishing season for Stripers (locally known as Rockfish) and will last up until February," the blog wrote in its ranking explanation.

Other types of fish, such as Tautog, Flounder and Bluefish, were also mentioned as being in abundance locally.

You can even hire a charter boat here in the 757 to take you far out into the cold ocean, where your chances of snagging a Bigeye or Bluefin Tuna also increase.

With such a wide variety, the possibilities are endless!

