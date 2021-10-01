Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins coalition to address climate change in Chesapeake Bay

The new directive says teams will use cutting-edge technology to set priorities for lands and ecosystems that are at-risk to be damaged by climate change.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from Sept. 30, 2021.

A team of governors and environmentalists met at the Virginia Beach Brock Environmental Center Friday morning to talk about how to combat the effects of climate change on the Chesapeake Bay.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined an agreement with Maryland, Washington, the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to do what they could to keep the bay healthy.

The representatives took a boat ride through "ground-zero" of climate change.

"The Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads region are experiencing one of the highest rates of sea-level rise and coastal flooding on the East Coast," said a spokesperson for the CBC.

More specifically than that, the new directive they agreed on says teams will use cutting-edge technologies to establish priorities for lands and ecosystems that are most at-risk to be damaged by climate change.

"I strongly believe that by working together as a region in a bipartisan way, we can and we will continue to find real, commonsense solutions to address climate change and to protect the Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "These challenges are too important to lose this opportunity to take action now."

Some of the ideas they talked about rolling out were increasing tree canopies, creating a "living shoreline" and boosting efforts to help oyster reefs.