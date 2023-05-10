Virginia begins planning to reduce greenhouse gas emissions using federal grants

The federal government granted Virginia $6 million to come up with two sweeping plans: the Priority Climate Action Plan and the Comprehensive Climate Action Plan.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is working on new plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the Commonwealth.

The federal government granted Virginia $6 million to come up with two sweeping plans: the "Priority Climate Action Plan" and the "Comprehensive Climate Action Plan."

The Priority Climate Action Plan will focus on state projects that can immediately start reducing emissions, while the Comprehensive Climate Action Plan focuses on the long-term.

Those immediate projects would compete for $4.6 billion of federal funding. For both plans, transportation is the biggest target.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says transport is responsible for 42% of all Virginia emissions.