Virginia Zoo hosting virtual Earth Day celebration with videos, tips

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is hosting virtual Earth Day activities this year, as coronavirus keeps people from coming together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the environmental holiday.

On its website, the zoo posted links to gardening ideas, an endangered animals worksheet, ecologically-friendly cooking tips and an Earth Day-themed scavenger hunt, while teasing exclusive video content for people who joined its live Facebook event.

The zoo was offering activities between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to commemorate the event, hosted by its Visitor Engagement Coordinator, Sarah Peterson.

As a rare silver lining to complications caused by the pandemic, the Associated Press reported that this was a good year for emissions because coronavirus was keeping people from leaving their homes.