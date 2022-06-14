Volunteers needed to raise oysters on Eastern Shore of Virginia

This is a part of the foundation's goal of adding 10 billion oysters to the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.

If you're someone who lives on Virginia's Eastern Shore and wants to help the Chesapeake Bay, you're in luck.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is looking for volunteers to help them raise oysters with the hope of replenishing the population in Virginia's waterways.

“There’s nothing more fun and rewarding than raising your own baby oysters to help restore the Bay’s oyster population,” said CBF Virginia Oyster Restoration Manager Jackie Shannon.

“Being an oyster gardener leads to cleaner water and more underwater life both in your local waters and the sanctuary reefs where the oysters are eventually planted.”

Over the next year, you'll raise them in cages that are suspended from docks at your home or a marina. If you don't have direct access to the water, the foundation can help you find a public place.

When they mature, they're placed on sanctuary reefs in Virginia. This is a part of the foundation's goal of adding 10 billion oysters to the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.



If you're interested, seminars and workshops will be held to help you learn how you can participate on the following dates and at the following places:

June 18 at 9 a.m. on Virginia’s Eastern Shore;

June 23 at 6 p.m. in Hampton

June 25 at 9 a.m. in Irvington

July 19 at 6 p.m. at Gloucester Point

July 21 at 6 p.m. in Tappahannock

July 26 at 6 p.m. in Portsmouth

July 28 at 6 p.m. in Newport News.