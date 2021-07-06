William & Mary publishes roadmap to achieve a more sustainable campus

The university's roadmap doesn't outline every step to reach these goals, but points out its direction and highest priorities.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on air from June 2021.

William & Mary laid out a roadmap Friday morning for achieving the university's sustainability goals, including becoming a "carbon-neutral" campus by 2030.

The plan has three overall prongs: educating the campus community about sustainability, implementing community-level changes and reworking the campus' energy to limit carbon emissions.

The roadmap says that it doesn't outline every step the university will take to reach these goals, but points out its direction and highest priorities.

Some of the ideas are to create a minor in sustainability by 2022 and transition the campus to electric vehicles.

The co-chair of the university's committee on sustainability, John Swaddle, said the document invites everyone on campus to help with a worthy goal.

“There are ways we can all make positive contributions, large and small,” Swaddle said. “It is imperative for us to come together and change the ways we live and work, within the next decade, for our own well-being and for future generations. The roadmap helps to show us how.”

Here are some of the roadmap's highlights:

Education & Academics:

Incorporating climate and sustainability lessons into new staff/professional development training and classroom research.

Provide opportunities for students to use their sustainability knowledge.

Consider offering a suite of sustainability certificates.

Carbon Neutral Campus:

Make sure most of the campus' energy is coming from renewable sources, and reduce how much energy each building uses

Shift campus buildings' heating and cooling away from fossil fuels

Create a fleet of campus vehicles that has net-zero carbon emissions

Community Action: