Look to the sky! International Space Station will be visible over Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're an early bird, take a look up to the sky Wednesday morning: you might catch a glimpse of the International Space Station!

The ISS will be visible in our area, with the best time to see it at 6:52 a.m. Typical flyovers last only a minute or two, but this time the space station should be visible for about four minutes.

So what should you be looking for? It'll first appear about 10 degrees above in the northwest, and will disappear 39 degrees above the south-southeast.

The ISS will look like an aircraft, except there won't be any flashing lights and it’ll appear to move faster.

Basically, it'll look like a fast-moving star across the sky. That should be no surprise, as its speed is around 17,500 mph!