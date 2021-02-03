NASA celebrates new astronaut recruits, several have connections to Hampton Roads

The ten candidates will begin their two years of training at Johnson Space Center starting in January 2022.

Over 12,000 applicants were eligible to become part of NASA's 2021 astronaut recruitment class. Ten were selected and celebrated in an event near the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Half of those selected have connections to the Hampton Roads area.

“Today we welcome 10 new explorers, 10 members of the Artemis generation, NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate class,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Alone, each candidate has ‘the right stuff,’ but together they represent the creed of our country: E Pluribus Unum – out of many, one.”

They will learn how to maintain systems at the International Space Station, practice spacewalk training, develop robotic skills, operate a T-38 training jet and speak Russian.

“Each of you has amazing backgrounds,” Pam Melroy, a former NASA astronaut and NASA’s deputy administrator said. “You bring diversity in so many forms to our astronaut corps and you stepped up to one of the highest and most exciting forms of public service.”

The following selected candidates have been connected to the area: