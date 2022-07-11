Did you see a light in the sky this morning? It was a NASA Wallops Launch!

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — No, you weren't seeing things -- there was a bright light over the Atlantic Ocean this morning.
Why, you may ask? The latest rocket to launch from NASA Wallops Island took to the sky Monday morning with a special mission.
The CRS-18 Antares rocket has an important mission: it's part of a contracted mission Northrop Grumman has with NASA to send important supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).
Nicknamed the S.S. Sally Ride, this spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on November 9, according to NASA.
It was originally set to launch Sunday morning, but was postponed.
The rocket is also carrying experiments that will be tested in space conditions, like assessing how plants adapt in space and Ovarian cell development in microgravity.
If you're interested in watching a Wallops launch sometime, there are two more that are tentatively scheduled for 2022. Click here to see the schedule.
There are multiple spots across the coastal region that are good viewing locations. Some of which that are NASA-recommended in Virginia include the Wallops Visitor Center, Chincoteague Island and Virginia Beach.
Beyond the commonwealth, Ocean City, Maryland, Assateague Island National Seashore and the Delaware Seashore are also great options if you want to make a road trip out of it.