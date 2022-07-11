Did you see a light in the sky this morning? It was a NASA Wallops Launch!

The rocket is carrying experiments that will be tested in space conditions, such as assessing how plants adapt in space and cell development.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — No, you weren't seeing things -- there was a bright light over the Atlantic Ocean this morning.

Why, you may ask? The latest rocket to launch from NASA Wallops Island took to the sky Monday morning with a special mission.

Antares is ready! 🚀 We’re just 10 mins away from the launch of the Antares vehicle carrying the Cygnus spacecraft full of supplies to the @Space_Station. Launch time is now 5:32 am ET.



For those in the mid-Atlantic region, you may catch a glimpse of the rocket across the sky. pic.twitter.com/gUNCwCPDqe — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) November 7, 2022

The CRS-18 Antares rocket has an important mission: it's part of a contracted mission Northrop Grumman has with NASA to send important supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).

LIFTOFF! 🚀 The @NorthropGrumman Antares vehicle launched at 5:32 a.m. ET, carrying the Cygnus spacecraft loaded with science and supplies to the @Space_Station. In just a few hours, we will get confirmation that the solar arrays have deployed on the spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/ib3JT6cQ0r — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) November 7, 2022

Nicknamed the S.S. Sally Ride, this spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on November 9, according to NASA.

It was originally set to launch Sunday morning, but was postponed.

The rocket is also carrying experiments that will be tested in space conditions, like assessing how plants adapt in space and Ovarian cell development in microgravity.

If you're interested in watching a Wallops launch sometime, there are two more that are tentatively scheduled for 2022. Click here to see the schedule.

There are multiple spots across the coastal region that are good viewing locations. Some of which that are NASA-recommended in Virginia include the Wallops Visitor Center, Chincoteague Island and Virginia Beach.