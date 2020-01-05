NASA's plea: Stay home for 1st home astronaut launch in years

It will be the first launch of astronauts from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in nine years, and the first anywhere by a private company.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are urging everyone to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top officials warned the public Friday against traveling to Florida for this month's launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says while it saddens him to keep people away, the priority is to keep everyone safe.