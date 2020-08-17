SpaceX marks 100th mission, Falcon 9 launch of more Starlink satellites

A Falcon 9 first stage booster saw its sixth flight and landing during Tuesday's launch, a first for SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX, no stranger to history-making moments, made a couple more Tuesday morning in Florida.

Weather conditions were at 80 percent "GO" ahead of the successful launch of a reusable Falcon 9. The rocket launched at 10:31 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch was a Starlink mission using a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another 58 broadband internet satellites. The mission also included three of Planet's SkySats.

The first stage booster of this Falcon 9 previously flew on five other missions for SpaceX, including three other Starlink launches. Tuesday's successful launch made history for SpaceX as the first time a first stage booster was reused for the sixth time.

Tuesday's launch also marked an important milestone for SpaceX -- its 100th mission.

While 2020 has been a year to remember (or forget) for many, but for SpaceX, it's been a year of triumphs and history-making moments. Most recently, the company marked a successful 150-meter "hop" of its Starship prototype, a spaceship SpaceX is developing to ferry people to the Moon and Mars.

The company also celebrated the successful splashdown of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule following the historic launch in May from Kennedy Space Center.