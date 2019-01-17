ATLANTA — With a name like the "Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse," you might expect the upcoming celestial event to accompany the end of the world.

The short answer: It (probably) won't be.

It's actually a standard lunar eclipse. The other names apply to different aspects of the time it's happening, what it looks like and how close to the earth it will be.

The "super" part of the name comes from the fact that the moon will be at its closest point to earth in its orbit, meaning it should be about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger. But no, don't expect this to cause the Earth's only natural satellite to come crashing down.

"Blood" simply refers to reddish color the moon will take when the Earth passes between it and the sun. It's caused by the Earth's atmosphere. What little light reaches the moon will be filtered out and make the moon take on an eerie scarlet hue.

Super snapshots of the lunar eclipse super moon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon over Red Bud, Ill. Supermoon over Waterloo, Ill. Supermoon over Desloge, Mo. Supermoon St. Mary, Mo. Supermoon over Danville, Ill. Supermoon over Danville, Ill. Effingham, Ill. Salem, Ill. Salem, Ill. Red Bud, Ill. Red Bud, Ill. Supermoon Red Bud, Ill. Salem, Ill. Cuba, Mo. BonneTerre Red Bud, Ill. Red Bud, Ill. Supermoon Desloge, Mo. Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon Supermoon blocked by clouds. Supermoon Supermoon Festus, Mo. Supermoon Herculaneum, Mo. RedBud, Ill. RedBud, Ill. RedBud, Ill.

And the "wolf" part? It just refers to the fact that it's a full moon in January when wolves howled with mid-winter hunger.

So, there's no reason to be scared. But it may be worth getting up to watch because the event will still be pretty cool! (More like freezing cold, but we'll get to that in a minute).

Expect to start seeing the eclipse begin around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday. The total eclipse will begin at 11:41 p.m. and reach totality at 12:12 a.m. From there, it remains a total lunar eclipse until 12:43 a.m. and moves back out to a partial eclipse by 1:50 a.m.

This eclipse will be visible across the U.S. as long as cloud cover isn't an issue. The good news for Georgia is that it probably won't be a problem.

The bad news, though, is that it's going to be VERY cold. Expect temperatures of around 26 degrees with 25 to 30 mph wind gusts making it feel closer to 12 degrees.

So dress warmly if you plan to enjoy this "Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse" and remember: it's unlikely to coincide with some ominous cosmic event.