Venus, Jupiter share 'cosmic kiss' in the night sky

WASHINGTON — The two brightest planets in our solar system were in conjunction on Wednesday night. Venus and Jupiter appeared so close in the night sky, skywatchers said they shared a "cosmic kiss."
While March 1 was the pinnacle of the celestial drama, the two planets have been moving closer to each other over the past few weeks. They appeared side-by-side about one-third up in the west-southwest sky at sunset Wednesday evening.
The two planets will still appear close together in the sky for a few more days, but experts at Space.com say the two planets will not appear so close together again for about a decade.
On Wednesday, Venus and Jupiter appeared separated in the night sky by a little over half a degree (0.53 degrees), or roughly the apparent width of the moon.
It won't be until Feb. 7, 2032, when the planets will appear closer to each other (0.35 degrees).
